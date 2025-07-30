Serving Police Constable charged with engaging in sexual activity with child

A serving Police Constable with Cleveland Police has been charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The 30-year-old man has been charged with ten counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child and one count of perverting the course of justice and is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates Court on Wednesday July 30.

He remains in custody at this time.

He is a serving Police Constable with Cleveland Police who was arrested and suspended from duty on Monday July 28, 2025.