Seven men charged after violence at Bradford City v Hartlepool United match
A group of men have been charged with affray after violence at a Bradford City away game.
The incident happened at a Hartlepool United v Bradford City match that took place on March 15, 2022.
Cleveland police said seven men have been charged.
They are aged 19, two aged 21, 20, 22, 27, and 30.
All the men are from the Bradford area.
The 30-year-old man is additionally charged with assault.
They are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on November 11.