Seven sheep dead after vehicle driven over fence and into farmer’s field in North Yorkshire

Seven sheep died after a vehicle was driver over a perimeter fence and at the animals in North Yorkshire, Police said.

North Yorkshire Police officers are investigating after the sheep died in a field between Boroughbridge and Knaresborough.

Officers believe a vehicle – probably a 4x4 - was deliberately driven over the perimeter fence and at the animals.

It happened on the outskirts of Staveley, heading towards Minskip, overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday November 12 and 13.

The suspect drove around 200m down a farm track off Minskip Road before leaving the track and driving in a figure-of-eight in the field.

The farmer discovered the dead sheep at around 10am on Wednesday and a vet was called.

Seven died in the incident, which appears to be random, and the rest of the flock was found in a distressed state.

A statement from NYP said: “We have launched a criminal investigation and have been carrying out enquiries in the area.

“As part of this, we are appealing for any information about the incident, the vehicle involved which may have wool attached to it, or any CCTV or dashcam footage of a 4x4 vehicle in the area around the time of the incident.

“Please contact PC Paxton by emailing [email protected] or calling us on 101, selecting option 2 and asking for PC Joseph Paxton.