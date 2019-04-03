Sex attacker told Leeds victim God gave him 'power to eat people'

A 35-year-old man who attacked two women in Leeds and Bradford has been jailed for more than six years.

Bradford Crown Court heard how Marius Simkus met one of his victims via the online dating site Tinder and after repeatedly asking to meet her they eventually went out in Leeds for drinks and a visit to a casino.

But prosecutor Stephen Wood said once at the casino Simkus’ behaviour became aggressive and controlling towards the woman.

When they later returned to her Leeds home for some food and wine Simkus became very abusive towards her and she thought he may have taken some drugs as well as drinking alcohol that night.

Mr Wood said Simkus grabbed her breasts and the woman claimed that when she said she would call the police Simkus chillingly told her: ”I will rape you before they get here.”

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, managed to film some of Simkus’ abusive and drunken comments using her mobile phone.

At one point he claimed that God had given him the power and he could “eat people”.

Simkus grabbed the woman before she managed to get out of the property and alert the police.

Despite being arrested that night Simkus, of Wootton Street, Bradford, was released “under investigation” and nine months later he carried another sex attack on a woman at her Bradford home.

The woman reported feeling “extremely woozy” after Simkus poured her drinks at the property and she described his behaviour as changing.

Mr Wood said bizarrely Simkus started growling like an animal and was also seen crawling around on all fours.

The woman recalled wearing different clothing, but couldn’t remember how it had happened and during the prolonged incident Simkus slapped her on the face on several occasions.

Simkus pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault in relation to the first complainant and a further allegation of assault by penetration in respect of the second woman.

He also admitted further offences of assault in relation to the violence he used against both complainants.

Judge Colin Burn jailed Simkus for a total of six years and two months and he also imposed a restraining order which bans the defendant from having contact with either woman for 20 years.

Simkus, who has been in custody since November last year, will also have to register as a sex offender with the police for the rest of his life.

