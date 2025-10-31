Sex offender jailed more than 50 years after committing sickening assaults

A man who committed several sexual offences in the 1970s has been jailed more than 50 years after his offending began.

Graham Ramsden, who is now aged 69, has been jailed for 11 years after being found guilty of a series of indecent assualts in the 1970s.

Ramsden, of Kirk Close in Dewsbury, had previously been found guilty by a jury of eight counts of indecent assault and two counts of indecency with a child.

The offences, which took place between 1970 and 1977 and involved a very young child, were reported to child safeguarding detectives in 2020.

Detective Constable Paul Campbell of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “Ramsden’s sentencing is another clear demonstration that the passage of time can be no barrier to justice, no matter how many years ago criminal activity took place.

“He has been brought to justice thanks to the bravery and determination of his victim, who has made him answer for the crimes he committed when she was a very young child.

“Thanks to her courage Ramsden has had to answer for the serious sexual abuse he subjected her to and is now behind bars.”

He added: “We continue to urge victims of sexual offending whether recent or, as in this case, many years ago to come forward and contact us.