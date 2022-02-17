Sex offender who absconded from prison and was 'a danger to the public' found by police

A sex offender who absconded from prison and was described as a 'danger to the public' has been found by police.

By Grace Hammond
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 10:26 am

Paul Robson, who absconded from an open prison, was arrested in the Skegness area on Thursday morning, Lincolnshire Police said.

East Area Commander Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “We are pleased to report that we have arrested Paul Robson.

“We are grateful to members of the public for their help and support in sharing our appeals and we’d also like to give thanks to everyone who have called in with potential sightings of him.

“We’d also like to extend our thanks to partner agencies and our officers for working tirelessly to apprehend Robson.”