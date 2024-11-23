Sex predator jailed and placed on sex offenders register after sending messages to decoy profile of girl
Anthony Henderson, 62, was sending sexual messages to a decoy profile, who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, before arranging to meet them in a public place, a Humberside Police investigation found.
During the investigation, Detectives discovered he consistently sent messages of a sexual nature to the decoy profile including sexually explicit content of himself and others.
Henderson, of Francis Avenue in Withernsea, was sentenced on Friday November 15, after he pleaded guilty to causing a child to engage in a sexual act, meeting a child following grooming, causing a child to watch a sexual act and engaging in sexual communication with a child.
Detective Sergeant Frances Robinson said: “Henderson is a sexual predator and I’m pleased he is now behind bars and unable to continue with his attempts to target vulnerable people.
“I hope the sentence sends a clear message to anyone committing these types of offences, it is never acceptable to prey on the vulnerable and we will bring you to justice for your crimes.
“I’d like to commend the professionalism by colleagues, including the Crown Prosecution Service, as their dedication has helped us to quickly secure this conviction.
“I would urge anyone who has information or concerns about this kind of offending to report it by calling 101. We will always listen and support in any way we can.”