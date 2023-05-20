Sex predator who brazenly attacked mum on school run after putting noose round her neck jailed

A sexual predator who brazenly attacked a woman near a busy road, putting a noose around her neck and dragging her away before sexually assaulting her, has been sentenced to 13 years.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was attacked by Ben Creek, on a footpath that passes under the viaduct between Domestic Road and Cross Ingram Road in Holbeck, on her way back from walking her child to school on May 5.

He dragged her to a nearby grassed area, choking her with the noose, and pinned her to the ground, but she fought back, and he was disturbed by a passer-by and ran off.

Days after the attack, he exposed himself to a young schoolgirl on Asquith Avenue in Morley.

Bran Creek

Creek, of Britannia Road, Morley was identified after a huge response to CCTV footage released by police on May 15.

He was arrested the same day and subsequently charged in relation to the incident on May 5 and the second incident on May 9.

The 31-year-old, of Britannia Road, Morley, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for offences including sexual assault and further counts of indecent exposure.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Suzanne Hall, from West Yorkshire Police, said the woman was left traumatised by her terrifying ordeal.

CCTV of Creek

She said: “Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team carried out extensive and painstaking CCTV enquiries to track Creek’s movements from the scene and this yielded good quality images of him.

"We had a huge response from the public to our appeal on social media, and we are really grateful to everyone who contacted us naming him.