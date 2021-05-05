Dariush Behdarvandi-Aldi, 34, from Pocklington, raped a woman at a house in Knaresborough in December 2017 as she slept following a night out.

The woman woke up and pushed him away, calling the police while he was still in the house.

He was immediately arrested.

Dariush Behdarvandi-Aldi, 34, from Pocklington, raped two women while they slept.

In January 2018, news of Behdarvandi-Aidi's arrest prompted another woman to report that her friend had been raped and sexually assaulted by him at a flat in Chapel Allerton, Leeds, in the April of 2017 after a night out.

The survivor had also been asleep at the time and had had no memory of what had happened when she woke.

He was sentenced to six years and 10 months in prison at Leeds Crown Court on November 16, 2020.

Following a referral to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme by the Attorney General, on April 15, the Court found the sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to 14 years’ imprisonment.