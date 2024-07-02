Sexual predator who abused two girls under the age of 13 jailed for 16 years

A ‘perverted’ 22-year-old man who sexually abused two young girls has been jailed for 16 years.

Harry Grindley, of Hull, was sentenced to 16 years, with an 11 year minimum term, at Hull Crown Court after he was convicted at an earlier court appearance of two counts of rape of a child under 13 and one count of assault by penetration.Officer in the case, Detective Constable Shaun Chambers said: “Grindley is a perverted criminal who targeted two young girls, sexually abusing them for his own sick sexual gratification.“Investigations of this nature are always incredibly concerning but I hope the fact that he is now off our streets and facing considerable time behind bars offers some reassurance that he is unable to continue his vile crimes.“We will always take all reports of sexual offences incredibly seriously, regardless of when they happened. If you have any information or concerns about sexual offences please get in touch via our non-emergency 101 line or 999 in an emergency.“You can also report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”