Sexual predator who assaulted children under age of 10 jailed for 25 years

A sexual predator who assaulted children under the age of 10 has been jailed for 25 years.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Hrecko, 39, carried out a vicious sexual assault on a child in June 2023.

Following the child’s initial admission to family members the police were contacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation was launched which is when further allegations of serious sexual offences against children were uncovered.

In June 2023, Hrecko carried out a vicious sexual assault on a child

Carl Hrecko was arrested, charged and remanded in prison until trial.

Following a trial, Hrecko was found guilty for 14 indictments relating to sexual assaults against young children under 10 on Monday February 3, 2025.

On Monday May 19, Hrecko was sentenced to 25 years in prison at York Crown Court and will appear on the sex offenders register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Marcus Furneaux-Harris from North Yorkshire Police said: “The family concerned have had to endure two long trials before being able to see justice.

“Carl Hrecko's defence was solely to accuse the victims of which he had assaulted, as lying to get him in trouble. Hrecko was emotionless when the jury delivered their verdict.

“The dignified way in which the family composed themselves during the trial is to be commended, especially when considering the details they had to hear.