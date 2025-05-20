Sexual predator who assaulted children under age of 10 jailed for 25 years
Carl Hrecko, 39, carried out a vicious sexual assault on a child in June 2023.
Following the child’s initial admission to family members the police were contacted.
An investigation was launched which is when further allegations of serious sexual offences against children were uncovered.
Carl Hrecko was arrested, charged and remanded in prison until trial.
Following a trial, Hrecko was found guilty for 14 indictments relating to sexual assaults against young children under 10 on Monday February 3, 2025.
On Monday May 19, Hrecko was sentenced to 25 years in prison at York Crown Court and will appear on the sex offenders register for life.
Detective Constable Marcus Furneaux-Harris from North Yorkshire Police said: “The family concerned have had to endure two long trials before being able to see justice.
“Carl Hrecko's defence was solely to accuse the victims of which he had assaulted, as lying to get him in trouble. Hrecko was emotionless when the jury delivered their verdict.
“The dignified way in which the family composed themselves during the trial is to be commended, especially when considering the details they had to hear.
“I hope that this result will give the victims and their family and friends some closure and help them in their recovery moving forward. The bravery demonstrated by the children involved was inspirational and well beyond their years.”