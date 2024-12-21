Two brothers have been found guilty of manslaughter after a man died following a ‘vicious and premeditated’ attack in his own home.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Boxall, 44, was attacked by brothers Kailum and Kieran Nightingale in his home on Alaska Street in Hull shortly before 6am on April 25 this year.

Shane rang 999 himself after being attacked, but when officers arrived at his house he began having seizures as a result of being punched in the head and left with a serious head injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital where he was put in intensive care where he battled for his life, but he was pronounced dead on April 27.

When officers arrived at Shane’s address the two brothers, both 26, were still there. Kieran quickly became evasive towards officers and pushed one of the officers out the way.

When another officer tried to intervene, Kailum grabbed his jacket, before they both fled from the scene.

The pair then began garden hopping and hiding between nearby properties on Severn Street and Mersey Street before they were eventually found and arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran, of Vermont Crescent in Hull, and Kailum, of Poplar Grove in Hull, were charged with murder following the death of Shane two days after their arrest.

They were found guilty of manslaughter by a jury following a nine-day trial this week. They will be sentenced at Hull Crown Court on January 9.

Shane Boxall | Humberside Police

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jon Cross said: “Kieran and Kailum turned up to Shane’s address unannounced, forcing their way in and making threats to Shane, as well as causing chaos by smashing up Shane’s house and belongings in an attempt to intimidate him.

“Fearing for his life, Shane hid in his bedroom, and despite the pleas from two witnesses for the brothers to stop, they continued enraged, kicking Shane’s bedroom door down with such force it fell apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They cornered Shane in his own bedroom before Kailum punched him once in the head which ultimately led to Shane’s death two days later.

“Shane was a vulnerable individual who was doing everything he could to protect himself from both the brothers, but there was nothing to stop them inflicting the harm they were intending to cause that morning and they’ve shown nothing but disregard since.

Kailum and Kieran Nightingale | Humberside Police

“Their obnoxious behaviour didn’t subside even after they saw him suffering on the floor, dismissing the damage they had caused by saying he was ‘pretending’, and proceeding to hang around in the house refusing to help the witnesses as they tried to save his life.

“My thoughts remain with Shane’s family, and I commend them for their patience throughout the entire judicial process. I know the verdict will not take away any of the pain and grief they must endure, but I hope they find some comfort in knowing that a unanimous jury has found them guilty, and they will be held accountable for their actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad