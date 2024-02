Police constable Sharon Beshenivsky was killed on November 18 2005 as she and her colleague Pc Teresa Milburn responded to a report of a robbery at Universal Express travel agents in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Almost two decades on, the alleged orchestrator of the robbery, Piran Ditta Khan, has gone on trial accused of Pc Beshenivsky’s murder after being extradited from Pakistan.

Leeds Crown Court has heard seven men were involved in carrying out the raid, with Khan the last of the group to face trial.

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, has denied murdering police constable Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago (Photo by Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire/West Yorkshire Police)

Jurors were told that the group had gathered at a “safe house” in Leeds the night before the robbery.

Francois Baron, who was working on renovating the house for Caradon Estates, said Khan arrived at the house the day before the robbery along with Faisal Razzaq – one of the robbers, who went on to be convicted of manslaughter.

Mr Baron said Khan was known to the group by the name of “Uncle”.

Mr Baron told police he saw Muzzaker Imtiaz Shah – who was later one of three of the gang convicted of Pc Beshenivsky’s murder – take a pistol and machine gun out of a bag, before producing a bag of bullets.

Prosecutor Robert Smith KC said Faisal Razzaq “warned Francois Baron never to speak about the gun”.

Mr Smith said the group drank champagne and vodka at the house on Harehills Lane before six men, including Mr Baron and Khan, got a minibus to a brothel in Leeds.

Mr Baron told police Faisal Razzaq’s brother Hassan Razzaq – who was also later convicted of manslaughter – gave the men £80 each in cash “to spend on entertainment and sex” before they returned to the safe house for the night.

Jurors were told that the next day Mr Baron was painting the landing and heard the group discussing the plot in one of the bedrooms.

Mr Baron said he heard Muzzaker Shah asking Khan: “Uncle, is it safe?” Khan was said to have replied: “Yes, it’s safe. Genuine.”

The court heard the three men who actually carried out the robbery then changed into smart clothing, which prosecutors say was to allay any suspicions of staff at Universal Express, who had to let any potential customers in through an electronic door.

Mr Smith said Khan was the only one of the group who had this knowledge, and that he had used Universal Express before to send money to his brother in Pakistan.

Khan, 75, flew to Pakistan two months after Pc Beshenivsky’s death and remained at liberty there until he was arrested and detained by Pakistani authorities in January 2020.

He arrived in the UK last April after an extradition request from the British Government.

Prosecutors say that although Khan was not one of the three men who carried out the robbery, and did not leave the safety of a Mercedes SLK which was allegedly being used as a lookout car, he is guilty of Pc Beshenivsky’s murder due to his “pivotal” role in planning the raid.