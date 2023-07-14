All Sections
Sharon Beshenivsky murder: Trial of man accused of murdering Yorkshire police officer to take place next year

A man accused of murdering Yorkshire police constable Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago will stand trial next year.
By Dave Higgens, PA
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday by video link. No pleas were entered and the judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, fixed a provisional trial date for February 12 2024 at Leeds Crown Court.

He remanded Khan in custody and said he will appear for another hearing, also at Leeds Crown Court, on October 6. Khan, who appeared on the link from Wakefield Prison, spoke only to confirm his name during the 40-minute hearing.

Pc Beshenivsky was aged 38 when she was killed on November 18 2005 after she and a colleague responded to a report of a robbery at Universal Travel in Morley Street, Bradford. The married mother of three was a probationer with only nine months' service when she was killed. Her colleague, Pc Teresa Milburn, was seriously injured.

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, is accused of murdering police constable Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago. Photo: PAPiran Ditta Khan, 74, is accused of murdering police constable Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago. Photo: PA
Khan is also charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The defendant is accused of robbing Mohammed Yousaf of a quantity of cash of a value unknown. The firearms charges relate to alleged possession of a Mac 10 submachine gun and a 9mm pistol.