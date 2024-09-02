The family of a 16-year-old Hartlepool girl who died in a major crash on the A1(M) between junctions 41 (M62) and 40 (Darrington/Ferrybridge).

Sarah Cain was travelling in a Kia Niro on Thursday (Aug 29), when the car collided with a Citroen C5.

Both cars then entered lane one where the Kia crashed into a Subaru Outback towing a caravan.

Sarah was taken to hospital with head injuries, but died on Saturday (Aug 31).

Two other people from the cars involved remain in hospital for treatment to serious injuries

The man driving the Citroen C5 who was arrested on suspicion of driving offences in connection with the incident, meanwhile, has been released on police bail.

In a statement, Sarah’s family said: “We as a family are devastated by the death of our beautiful Sarah. She is and always will be irreplaceable. We ask for privacy at this time to grieve her loss.”

DS Firth of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, from West Yorkshire Police, said: “ A number of investigations remain ongoing into this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a young teenage girl now losing her life.

“Her family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, and we also continue to appeal for information.

“Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision is asked to come forward and speak to the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 01924 293047 or call 101 and quote 13240470845,