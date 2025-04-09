Sheffield crash: Appeal launched after man, 63, died after being hit by a HGV

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man died following a crash in Sheffield involving a HGV.

At 1:37pm on Tuesday (Apr 8), police responded to reports of a crash in Sheffield.

The crash took place on Carlisle Street East and involved a HGV and a man.

Emergency services attended the incident, but the man, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire engines at the scene on Carlisle Street East. | NW

Police say the man’s family was informed and have been supported by specialist officers.

An appeal has been launched for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.

“Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the pedestrian shortly before the collision, or who witnessed the collision itself.

“You can report information to us online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 380 of 8 April 2025.

“You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/.

“Dash cam footage can be submitted following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-following-fatal-collision-in-sheffield