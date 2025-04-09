Sheffield crash: Appeal launched after man, 63, died after being hit by a HGV
The crash took place on Carlisle Street East and involved a HGV and a man.
Emergency services attended the incident, but the man, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the man’s family was informed and have been supported by specialist officers.
An appeal has been launched for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
In a statement South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.
“Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the pedestrian shortly before the collision, or who witnessed the collision itself.
“You can report information to us online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 380 of 8 April 2025.
“You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/.
“Dash cam footage can be submitted following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-following-fatal-collision-in-sheffield
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”