It is believed the stolen van was driven around the streets of Sheffield for up to two hours.
The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested when police spotted the van at 6.30 am on Sunday after it had collided with a Ford Ka car.
Staff at a local business had originally alerted officers that it was missing at 4.15am, leading to a two-hour search of the nearby area.
The driver of the Ford, a man in his 50s, was treated by paramedics following the crash before being taken to hospital.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.