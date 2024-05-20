Sheffield fan banned for five years for making racist gestures towards Kasey Palmer

A fan who racially abused Kasey Palmer during a Championship match has received a five-year football ban.

Edward Rabjohn, 21, of Sheffield, admitted making racist gestures towards the Coventry forward who was collecting the ball for a throw in during a second half with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on January 20.

Rabjohn, who had drunk around six pints of beer before the game, was caught on broadcast cameras.

After the match, he saw himself in the footage. In police interview, he admitted making the gesture then running away from the stadium. He also told his friends that he had messed up.

Mr Palmer informed match referee Anthony Blackhouse of the gesture, who then told Coventry manager Mark Robins.

The footballer told the police that he saw Rabjohn “extremely animated” and was looking directly at him while gesturing towards the footballer.

Mr Palmer said he was “shocked, disgusted and sickened”.

In a victim impact statement he said he had no doubt that if Rabjohn met him in the street he’d be like any other supporter and want his picture or autograph.

He added: “This is disgusting behaviour and is done for one purpose which is to try and degrade me in front of people inside the ground watching and also people who are watching on TV all around the world…

"This male needs to understand the consequences of his behaviour, he needs to understand how he has made me feel and how this has had an impact on my life, my family and my career.

"We are now in 2024 and incidents like this should not be happening.”