Sheffield fatal: Cyclist dies after crash involving HGV as driver arrested and police launch information appeal
Police were called to the A616 near Langsett Reservoir at 10.26am on Monday (Apr 7).
There had been a crash involving a HGV and a cyclist.
Emergency services attended and, despite their best efforts, the cyclist, a 58-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family were informed and are being supported by officers.
The driver of the HGV, a 47-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
He has been bailed as the police investigation continues.
Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “It is thought the cyclist was travelling along the A616 away from Flouch roundabout when the collision occurred near to the water treatment works and a high number of vehicles are understood to have driven past the collision.
“We are particularly keen to hear from these drivers, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage. Footage can be submitted by following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-fatal-collision-with-cyclist
“You can pass along information by reporting online here: Report | South Yorkshire Police, or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 217 of 7 April 2025 when you get in touch.
“We also understand not everyone feels comfortable talking directly to police. You can report information completely anonymously to Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-org.uk or by calling 0800 555 111.”