Sheffield man involved in operation of £280,000 drugs line made attempt to escape raid

A Sheffield man involved in the operation of a drugs line estimated to be worth more than £280,000 made a desperate attempt to escape arrest during a raid.

Abdulaziz Haruna, 26, was jailed for seven years and three months during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday November 29 following a complex investigation by Sheffield's Fortify team.

Officers executed a warrant at Haruna's home address in February 2023 and found evidence of an active drugs line branded 'MO'.

Slips of paper advertising the drugs line were also found, with the evidence pointing towards an organised and profitable drug dealing enterprise.

The items gathered from the address suggested Haruna, of Middlewood Drive East, was involved in supplying the Class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine on a large scale.

A second warrant was carried out at the home on May 24, 2023.

As officers forced entry to the property by means of a chainsaw, Haruna came crashing through the door in an apparent attempt to escape.

He was arrested, treated for injuries caused by glass, and taken into custody.

An expert witness estimated the value of the drugs line Haruna was involved in the operation of over a 10-month period as being worth £287,280.

Haruna tried to deny the offences during a police interview by claiming one of the Nokia phones we had seized belonged to a friend, but the overwhelming amount of evidence collected by officers meant Haruna had no choice but to plead guilty to the supply of crack cocaine and heroin during a hearing at Bradford Crown Court on January 22, 2024.

Detective Constable Darcy Hope, the officer in charge of this case, said: "Haruna denied any wrongdoing when we initially searched his home in February 2023, but his desperate attempt to escape arrest during our second visit - in which he seriously endangered his own safety - suggested otherwise.

"This has been a complex investigation involving numerous lines of enquiry which led to us being able to expose Haruna's role in a sophisticated drug dealing enterprise. Drugs have a huge impact on vulnerable members of our society who are taken advantage of by criminals who don't care who they hurt as long as they are making money.

"This was demonstrated by Haruna posting pictures to his Snapchat account which showed him posing with large amounts of cash.

"Friday's result is the culmination of a lengthy process and I am pleased that Haruna will now be spending Christmas behind bars thanks to the work of our dedicated team. Our fight against drugs continues and I want to make it very clear that we are stronger with your help.

"If you suspect drug dealing is happening near where you live, report it to us. You can contact us online here: Report a crime | South Yorkshire Police, or by calling 101. You will never be wasting our time, and your information could lead to a harmful offender like Haruna being taken off the streets.