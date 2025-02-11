Sheffield: Man 'with explosives' evacuates Sheffield flats and brings city to standstill

Residents who have been evacuated from a block of flats in Sheffield remain unsure when they will be able to return as police negotiate with a man who reportedly has weapons.

Video taken of The Gateway building in Sheffield, South Yorks., appears to show police gathered on a balcony on the eighth floor of the nine-storey building.

What appears to be a white blanket hangs out of a window from the top floor of the block, where one-bed flats have been advertised for rent at nearly £900 per month.

Residents remain evacuated since 7.20pm last night (mon) as police negotiate with a man reported to have weapons inside the building.

People living in surrounding buildings have been asked to stay indoors as police carry out their work inside a massive police cordon which has closed a section of the city's main ring road.

One couple, a man and a woman who live on the sixth floor of the building, are still in their pyjamas after they were evacuated to the nearby Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

The man said: "The neighbours have told me that he knocked on their door and told them he was going to go crazy.

"He tried throwing his TV, kindle and furniture off the balcony.

Police parked outside The Gateway apartments in Sheffield. Armed police are conducting a major operation in Sheffield after evacuating an apartment building following reports of a man with weapons posing a risk to himself.

"He was trying to burn stuff, they rang the police."

He added: "We stayed in the car for a few hours and then came to the sports centre.

"We got moved to a sports hall inside where it's a bit warmer.

"The police aren't telling us anything, they don't know when we can go back.

"I've got my driving lesson in the morning and my licence is in there.