Sheffield murder: Investigation launched after death of man in Sheffield

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Sheffield.

At around 3am on Sunday March 16, officers from South Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a man inside a property on Barlow Drive with suspected stab wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers, police said.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Two scenes are currently in place on Barlow Drive and on Rivelin Valley Road around the area of Roscoe Plantation Allotments while officers carry out their enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman said: “We realise this will come as a shock to the local community, and I would like to reassure them that we have a team of detectives working at pace to piece together the circumstances of what happened during the early hours of this morning.

“The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting additional patrols around the area over the coming days. They are there to help, so I encourage you to speak to them if you have any concerns.

“I want to thank the local community for their cooperation while we remain at the scene.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 94 of 16 March 2025.

You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/