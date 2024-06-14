The victim of a Sheffield murder has been named by family as Hamza Mohammed.

On Saturday June 8 at 4.36pm, officers were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a serious assault on Stainforth Road in Darnall, Sheffield.

Upon arrival, Hamza, age 23, was found with a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital where he died on Monday June 10, police said.

His family continue to be supported by officers.

A murder investigation has been launched and a 23-year old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection to the incident.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 25-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody at this time.

He was arrested on Thursday June 13, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Woodward, said: "Sadly, the life of a young man has been lost.

"We are continuing to urge anyone with information that could help in our investigation to come forward. Were you in or around the area at the time of the incident, and have any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help? Please do come forward.

"We do understand that some people may not want to come and talk to the police directly. You can pass on any information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers."

“You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

“Please quote incident number 609 of 8 June 2024 when you get in touch.