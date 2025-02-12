Sheffield Parkway: Major city road reopens as stand-off with man continues

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 12th Feb 2025, 07:10 BST
Roads have reopened in Sheffield city centre as police continue negotiations with an allegedly armed man.

Officers were called at around 7pm on Monday to a building in Broad Street, which led to nearby properties being evacuated.

South Yorkshire Police posted an update on Wednesday morning saying road closures on the Sheffield Parkway between Park Square and Derek Dooley Way have been removed and public transport has resumed as normal.

The force said officers are still negotiating with the man, with displaced residents still unable to return to their properties.

It said in a statement: “Our officers remain on scene at an incident in Broad Street in Sheffield, but we are now in a position to reduce the cordon to our work and re-open major roads.

“Although roads have re-opened, our work to negotiate with the man continues.

Armed police stood on the balcony of The Gateway apartment block looking up to the window of the reported window where a curtain hangs below.placeholder image
Armed police stood on the balcony of The Gateway apartment block looking up to the window of the reported window where a curtain hangs below.

“Officers continue to work with residents to ensure that any pets within the building are cared for and reunited where possible.

“We continue to thank you for your on-going support and co-operation during this challenging time.”

An earlier police statement said the man “is alleged to be in possession of weapons and pose a risk to himself”.

