Sheffield Parkway: Major city road reopens as stand-off with man continues

Roads have reopened in Sheffield city centre as police continue negotiations with an allegedly armed man.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called at around 7pm on Monday to a building in Broad Street, which led to nearby properties being evacuated.

South Yorkshire Police posted an update on Wednesday morning saying road closures on the Sheffield Parkway between Park Square and Derek Dooley Way have been removed and public transport has resumed as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said officers are still negotiating with the man, with displaced residents still unable to return to their properties.

It said in a statement: “Our officers remain on scene at an incident in Broad Street in Sheffield, but we are now in a position to reduce the cordon to our work and re-open major roads.

“Although roads have re-opened, our work to negotiate with the man continues.

Armed police stood on the balcony of The Gateway apartment block looking up to the window of the reported window where a curtain hangs below.

“Officers continue to work with residents to ensure that any pets within the building are cared for and reunited where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to thank you for your on-going support and co-operation during this challenging time.”