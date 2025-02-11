People were evacuated from a Sheffield apartment building overnight amid concerns over a man alleged to have weapons.

Roads near the scene, including the Sheffield Parkway between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way, were expected to remain closed into Tuesday morning.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the property after 7pm on Monday with reports a man inside had weapons.

“Those within the building where the property is have been evacuated and those within the neighbouring buildings have been asked to stay indoors while officers conduct their work,” a Facebook post from the force said.

Police and other emergency services remained on the scene in Broad Street early on Tuesday.