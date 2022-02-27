Sheffield rape: Man arrested after woman attacked and police officer assaulted

The attack took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.
South Yorkshire Police said: "A man has been arrested following a reported rape in Sheffield on Saturday 26 February.
"Police were called at 5.59am and responded to reports of concern for the safety of a woman on Junction Road in the Sharrow area of Sheffield.
"A 21-year-old man from the Doncaster area has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a police officer. He remains in police custody at this time.
"Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 220 of 26 February."