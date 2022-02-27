Sheffield rape: Man arrested after woman attacked and police officer assaulted

The attack happened near the Hunters Bar roundabout

The attack took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

South Yorkshire Police said: "A man has been arrested following a reported rape in Sheffield on Saturday 26 February.

"Police were called at 5.59am and responded to reports of concern for the safety of a woman on Junction Road in the Sharrow area of Sheffield.

"A 21-year-old man from the Doncaster area has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a police officer. He remains in police custody at this time.