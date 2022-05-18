Soloman Sanyas, 46, of Wincobank Avenue has been on trial for the past week at Sheffield Crown Court charged with rape, witness intimidation and assault after he raped his victim in her own home last year.

During the trial the court head how on May 16 2021 Sanyas entered the home of his victim while she was out. The victim, known to Sanyas, returned home earlier than anticipated and found Sanyas in a bedroom.

Following a verbal altercation Sanyas dragged his victim down the stairs and raped her in her living room.

Soloman Sanyas, 46, has been on trial for the past week at Sheffield Crown Court charged with rape, witness intimidation and assault after he raped his victim in her own home last year. He was jailed for a decade this week.

Detectives and forensic teams attended and found Sanyas gained entry through a window after using garden furniture to climb up.

PC Bernice O'Brien from the Sheffield Protecting Vulnerable People Team said: “During this investigation the victim has showed great bravery throughout and I would like to commend her for continuing to ensure Sanyas receives the punishment he deserves. During the investigation Sanyas intimidated the victim on multiple occasions and had known associates threaten her to stop police intervention.

“By remaining strong she has ensured that Sanyas cannot harm her or anyone else. I am pleased Sanyas has received a lengthy custodial sentence.”