Yorkshire man who blackmailed woman by threatening to share sexual images of her is jailed

Nicholas Gleed, 33, of Upperthorne, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court charged with blackmail offences that occurred between December 2021 and February 2022.

During a three-month period Gleed threatened a woman by warning her that he would share sexual images unless he was paid money.

Gleed’s victim paid him over £1,000 before bravely coming forward and reporting the crime to the police.

Nicholas Gleed

Rachel Scott of South Yorkshire Police said said: “We have been able to ensure that Gleed serves time in prison for his actions because of the bravery of his victim coming forward and speaking to us.

“Blackmail of any kind will not be tolerated. Threatening and intimidating victims to pay money has financial and mental implications that can have detrimental effects on a person’s well-being.

“I hope Gleed’s sentence acts as a warning to anyone who thinks blackmailing a person or using images against them is acceptable, and also that anyone who has been a victim of blackmail to come forward and speak to us, we can help you and will endeavour to bring offenders before the court.”