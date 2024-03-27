In October 2022 Luke Scott,32, demanded money from his victim so he could buy cannabis but when she refused he punched her in the face four times.

After injuring her face, Scott pulled out a kitchen knife and a screwdriver from his pocket and threatened to “kill her”, before saying he will “hide her in the canal”, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott, of Gleadless Road, Sheffield, portrayed violent behaviours towards his victim over a four month period in 2022.

A Sheffield rapist who threatened to kill his victim and “hide her in the canal” after has been jailed for 18 years.

His attacks included him throwing a glass coffee table at her and he raped her on a number of occasions.

In February 2023, a second victim came forward and claimed Scott has assaulted her.

The court heard he attacked her over the course of an evening and even hit her with a part from a hoover before raping her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the second victim refused to have sex with Scott and tried to push him off, he ignored her and continued to assault her.

She described being so fearful she would be subject to further assault if she continued to push him off so she stopped resisting and described “going into herself” emotionally until he finally stopped.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, she said: “Everything felt tainted by him. Just visiting the local shops and area, was a reminder of what had happened. I was having flash backs and mental health episodes because everywhere I turned, I was reminded of Luke.

“The pain and memories of that time will always remain with me. I feel haunted and trapped by him, and I hope desperately that he will never come near me again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott was found guilty of fourteen serious offences at Sheffield Crown Court on January 31, 2024.

On Friday (Mar 22), Scott was jailed for four counts of assault, three accounts of rape, two counts of harassment, threats to kill, theft from a person, criminal damage, intentional strangulation and engage in controlling / coercive behaviour.

He was sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison, four years on licence on release and will remain on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

Investigations Officer Alyshea Sharp commended the bravery of the women who came forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "This was a horrific campaign of abuse by a dangerous man who should be nowhere near women.

“Taking that first step and disclosing abuse can be a daunting step, but in doing so they have ensured that Scott is no longer walking the streets of our community where he could have gone on to cause further harm.

“By pleading not guilty, Scott forced his victims to relive the abuse he subjected them to and I am pleased the jury returned a guilty verdict and Scott is now behind bars for a very long time.”