Sheffield school girl, 11, dies after crash involving Ford Transit van

An 11-year-old school girl has died after a crash in Sheffield involving a Ford Transit van.

On Thursday (Jun 12), at 4:49pm, police responded to reports of a crash involving a Ford Transit van and a school girl, in Sheffield.

The crash took place on the High Street, at the junction with Station Road in Mosborough in Sheffield.

Emergency services attended and the 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff the girl died a short time later.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and traffic offences.

Police have said he is co-operating with officers and has been released on police bail at this time.

Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with the girl’s loved ones at this terribly difficult time. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“If you witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to officers, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 758 of 12 June 2025.

“If you have footage which could help our investigation, please share it here.

“Our neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area today and anyone who has concerns or questions is encouraged to speak to them, they are there to help you.