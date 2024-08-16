Sheffield shooting: Five children and woman, 62, injured in air rifle shooting

Five children - including two seven-year-olds - and a woman in her 60s have been injured after they were shot at with an air rifle in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police said it was called to reports of a shooting on Richmond Park Avenue in Sheffield shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday (Aug 14).

The force said “unknown individuals” fired at the group injuring four boys - aged seven, 11, 13 and 15, a seven-year-old girl and a 62-year-old woman.

Three of the children required operations to remove pellets from their body, police said.

Five people have been arrested -  a 15-year-old girl, two boys aged 15 and 16, and two 18-year-old men - on suspicion of possession of a firearm and GBH. They have since been bailed.

A police cordon was set up at an address on Richmond Park Avenue and police are now investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 488 of August 14. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

