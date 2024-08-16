Five children - including two seven-year-olds - and a woman in her 60s have been injured after they were shot at with an air rifle in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police said it was called to reports of a shooting on Richmond Park Avenue in Sheffield shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday (Aug 14).

The force said “unknown individuals” fired at the group injuring four boys - aged seven, 11, 13 and 15, a seven-year-old girl and a 62-year-old woman.

Three of the children required operations to remove pellets from their body, police said.

Five people have been arrested - a 15-year-old girl, two boys aged 15 and 16, and two 18-year-old men - on suspicion of possession of a firearm and GBH. They have since been bailed.

A police cordon was set up at an address on Richmond Park Avenue and police are now investigating the incident.