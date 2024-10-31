A woman has been arrested after a shop worker was stabbed while trying to apprehend the thief after they stole a charity box.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police was deployed to the Firth Park area of Sheffield on Wednesday (Oct 30), following reports of a serious assault.

A woman stole the charity box from the shop’s counter.

Staff followed the suspect and apprehended her.

However, during the incident an employee of the store, a man in his 20s, was stabbed.

Another staff member was also bitten on the hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police arrived at the scene officers recovered the knife and a 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and robbery and remains in police custody.

The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alec Gibbons said: "Retail workers should not have to face threatening behaviour or violence in the workplace, and it's incidents like this that show how retail crime is not victimless.