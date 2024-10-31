Sheffield shop worker stabbed after trying to apprehend charity box thief
South Yorkshire Police was deployed to the Firth Park area of Sheffield on Wednesday (Oct 30), following reports of a serious assault.
A woman stole the charity box from the shop’s counter.
Staff followed the suspect and apprehended her.
However, during the incident an employee of the store, a man in his 20s, was stabbed.
Another staff member was also bitten on the hand.
When police arrived at the scene officers recovered the knife and a 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and robbery and remains in police custody.
The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alec Gibbons said: "Retail workers should not have to face threatening behaviour or violence in the workplace, and it's incidents like this that show how retail crime is not victimless.
"Our force recently supported the national Safer Business Action Week to combat retail crime, and we will continue to take all reports of shoplifting incredibly seriously as it is a crime we simply will not tolerate in South Yorkshire."