All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Sheffield stabbing: Woman, 32, arrested after man in his 70s stabbed to death in Yorkshire parkland

A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in parkland in Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST

South Yorkshire Police said it has arrested a 32-year-old woman following the stabbing off Shortbrook Close in Westfield, Sheffield, on August 9.

A statement from the force said: “We were called shortly before 11pm to reports a man, believed to be in his 70s, had been found with suspected stab wounds to his chest. The ambulance service also attended and the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A 32-year-old woman has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.”

You can also pass information, dash cam and CCTV footage directly to the incident room here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1192 of August 9. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.