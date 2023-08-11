A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in parkland in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police said it has arrested a 32-year-old woman following the stabbing off Shortbrook Close in Westfield, Sheffield, on August 9.

A statement from the force said: “We were called shortly before 11pm to reports a man, believed to be in his 70s, had been found with suspected stab wounds to his chest. The ambulance service also attended and the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

"A 32-year-old woman has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.”

