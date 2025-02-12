A man has been arrested on several offences after a bomb hoax led to houses being evacuated and a major road being closed in Sheffield city centre.

Officers were called at around 7pm on Monday to a building in Broad Street, which led to nearby properties being evacuated and transport being affected.

An update issued by South Yorkshire Police on Wednesday (Feb 12) said officers had arrested a 47-year-old man.

The roads reopened earlier in the morning, but the building remains closed while officers conduct a thorough search.

A statement from the force said: “We would like to thank the public for their continued cooperation and patience during our response to the incident which resulted in the evacuation of an apartment building and road closures in Sheffield city centre. An arrest has been made and road closures have been stood down.

“The Sheffield parkway has fully reopened but the building remains closed, while officers conduct a thorough search.

The car park outside The Gateway flat block in Broad Street today (February 12) where a police cordon remains in place over a major incident. | National World

“We would like to thank those who have been affected for their continued support while emergency services conduct their work. Your support is greatly appreciated.”

The 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of a firearm, threats to kill and communicate with a bomb hoax and is currently in custody.

The cordon near Park Square roundabout in Sheffield has now been lifted and all roads and the affected apartment building have reopened.