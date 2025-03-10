Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday: 22 offenders identified by police after disorder at derby

Police have identified 22 offenders after disorder at the latest Sheffield football derby.

The fixture between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday November 10, 2024 saw disorder break out both before and after the match.

Currently, 10 people have been charged with two people receiving court imposed football banning orders, South Yorkshire Police said.

The remaining 12 people have either received a police caution, been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for a charging decision, or remain under investigation.

All of the individuals have also been excluded from attending football fixtures by Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, police said.

Chief Superintendent Cherie Buttle said: “As a force, we do not tolerate any kind of disorder, whether this is at football matches or elsewhere. Attending a football match should be an enjoyable day out for everyone, and we know the majority of people attending will be looking forward to the day and will not be looking to cause disruption.

“We work very closely with all of our local football clubs to ensure that anti-social behaviour or violence is dealt with effectively and efficiently. Issuing banning orders enables us to deal with those who persistently cause issues or commit football related offences.

“Failure to comply with the requirements of a banning order is a criminal offence, which on conviction can lead to imprisonment of up to six months and / or a fine of up to £5,000.

The next Sheffield derby will be held on Sunday March 16 at Hillsborough Stadium.

Chief Supt Buttle added: “We are continuing to work with Sheffield City Council to ensure that our residents, and anyone visiting Sheffield, has a safe and enjoyable day.