All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland: Two men arrested for outraging public decency

Two men have been arrested in connection to an on-going investigation into public order offences following a football match in Yorkshire.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 1st Oct 2023, 08:18 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 08:18 BST

The men were reported to have carried out an act of outraging public decency following the Sheffield Wednesday V Sunderland fixture held at Hillsborough.

Officers arrested two men aged 31 and 27 on Saturday night on suspicion of outraging public decency.

They both remain in police custody, police said.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and continue to urge anyone who believes they have information that can assist to get in touch.”