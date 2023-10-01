Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland: Two men arrested for outraging public decency
Two men have been arrested in connection to an on-going investigation into public order offences following a football match in Yorkshire.
The men were reported to have carried out an act of outraging public decency following the Sheffield Wednesday V Sunderland fixture held at Hillsborough.
Officers arrested two men aged 31 and 27 on Saturday night on suspicion of outraging public decency.
They both remain in police custody, police said.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and continue to urge anyone who believes they have information that can assist to get in touch.”