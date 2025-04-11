Shepherd Boy: Police appeal for information after 17th Century 'Shepherd Boy' statue stolen in Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Police has said it believes the historic statue by sculptor John Nost was stolen from an outbuilding in Pickering some time between December 2024 and April 4 this year.
The stolen statue, which dates back to the late 17th Century, is known as ‘Shepherd Boy’ and was reported as stolen to the police last week.
The force has now issued an image of the statue, and an appeal for any members of the public to come forward with information.
Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, or email [email protected] quoting incident number 12250058357 when passing on information.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.