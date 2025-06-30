Police in South Yorkshire have issued a warning after a huge ‘illegal car meet’.

At around 8.15pm on the night of Sunday 29 June, officers were called to reports that around 100 cars had travelled to an area between Sherburn-in-Elmet and South Milford.

Along with spectators, drivers were racing on the roads, driving dangerously and putting members of the public at risk of serious injury or worse according to the force.

As officers arrived and began stopping drivers, the vehicles began to disperse but officers have warned drivers that registration numbers have been recorded and the drivers of any vehicles seen on camera driving in a dangerous manner, can expect a letter through the door.

Photo Neil Cross Sherburn-in-Elmet and South Milford: Police warning after 100 car 'illegal meet up'

Inspector Clive Turner, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: “Driving in such a dangerous manner on public roads is completely unacceptable and risk the lives of those driving, those watching, and innocent members of the public.