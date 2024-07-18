Sherburn-in-Elmet: Pair survive after light aircraft crashes in woods in Yorkshire
Two occupants from a light aircraft were taken to hospital following reports of a crash involving the plane near Sherburn-in-Elmet airfield.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 5.35pm on Wednesday and attended the scene of the incident, which was in a wooded area close to the airfield.
The two occupants of the aircraft were taken to hospital with suspected slight injuries.
The incident has been referred to the Air Accident Investigation Branch.