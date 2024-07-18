Two occupants from a light aircraft were taken to hospital following reports of a crash involving the plane near Sherburn-in-Elmet airfield.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 5.35pm on Wednesday and attended the scene of the incident, which was in a wooded area close to the airfield.

The two occupants of the aircraft were taken to hospital with suspected slight injuries.