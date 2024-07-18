Sherburn-in-Elmet: Pair survive after light aircraft crashes in woods in Yorkshire

By Grace Hammond
Published 18th Jul 2024, 14:01 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 14:26 BST
Two occupants from a light aircraft were taken to hospital following reports of a crash involving the plane near Sherburn-in-Elmet airfield.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 5.35pm on Wednesday and attended the scene of the incident, which was in a wooded area close to the airfield.

The two occupants of the aircraft were taken to hospital with suspected slight injuries.

The incident has been referred to the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice