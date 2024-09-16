Shipley kidnap attempt: Detectives want to speak to taxi driver who could be key witness in kidnap attempt
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses relating to the incident, which happened on Nab Lane in Shipley at around 8pm on Thursday (Sep 12).
The kidnap attempt involved the occupants of a red car and a black car, police said.
It is thought that a taxi drove past the scene as the incident was unfolding, and detectives are now trying to track down the driver of the taxi and believe they could be a key witness.
A 34-year-old man, Luke Stephenson of Moorland Terrace in Skipton, has been arested and charged with attempt kidnap/false imprison a person with intent to commit a sexual offence.
He is due to appear at court later today (Sep 16).
The taxi driver - or anyone else who may have information about the incident - is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13240498459. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.