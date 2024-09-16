Police are appealing for a taxi driver to contact them in the hope they have information about an attempted kidnap of a woman in Yorkshire.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses relating to the incident, which happened on Nab Lane in Shipley at around 8pm on Thursday (Sep 12).

The kidnap attempt involved the occupants of a red car and a black car, police said.

It is thought that a taxi drove past the scene as the incident was unfolding, and detectives are now trying to track down the driver of the taxi and believe they could be a key witness.

A 34-year-old man, Luke Stephenson of Moorland Terrace in Skipton, has been arested and charged with attempt kidnap/false imprison a person with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Police are appealing for help in tracking down the taxi driver

He is due to appear at court later today (Sep 16).