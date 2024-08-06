Shocking CCTV footage shows child jumping on train track just as train rolls into Yorkshire station

This shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a child jumps in front of a train just as it rolls into a commuter station in Yorkshire.

The heart-pounding video revealed how the youngster was chased onto the tracks of Bramley Station, in Leeds, while with a group of others youths.

And it then showed how the young individual apparently pleaded for his pals to let them back onto the platform as a train pulled into the terminal.

Eventually the child - wearing a black raincoat and jogging bottoms - was able to clamber out of harm’s way.

Alarming CCTV has been released to urge people to stay off the railway after more than 2,600 incidents of trespass in the last year across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, and the North East. Network Rail has released the new footage and figures to urge people to stay off the tracks and not put themselves and others at risk during the school summer holidays. There were 2,660 incidents of trespassing recorded across the North and East in 2023-24, with 314 of them children.

But later footage seemed to show the same child ripping up a plastic waste bag and throwing it on the line as the train waited to move forward.

Other CCTV also showed another member of the group jumping onto the line after a train departed.

While further clips taken from Newton Aycliffe and Seaham, both in Co Durham., showed other youths jumping on tracks and pausing to take pictures at a crossing.

Network Rail has found trespass incidents are more frequent on its North and East Route during the summer months - with 70% reported between April and September last year.

And they said these caused passengers to face nearly 12,000 minutes of delayed trains - equivalent to more than eight days.

Chloe Creffield, Network Rail’s community safety manager in the North and East, urged those tempted to jump on tracks to “remember the consequences”.

She said: “The railway is an incredibly dangerous place and people who trespass are putting themselves at risk and breaking the law.

“We urge people to remember the consequences of trespassing and the devastating impact it can have on themselves, their family, passengers and the wider community, and train drivers.

“Closing the railway while we investigate incidents of trespass disrupts lives and also causes costly delays for passengers.

“Ahead of the summer holidays, we hope the CCTV footage will remind the public to think of their own safety and see that trespassing on the railway can be life-threatening.”