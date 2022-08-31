Shocking CCTV images show moment teens threw bike onto train tracks in Leeds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call comes as new figures reveal that young people are involved in more than half of incidents at the station.

Shocking footage captured at Cross Gates station in Leeds shows two teens recklessly throwing a pedal bike onto the tracks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail said the incident “creates a clearly dangerous obstruction, posing a risk to trains passing through the station”.

Shocking CCTV footage: Youths risk their lives at a Yorkshire station

People are being encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to the British Transport Police by texting 61016.

In an emergency like shown on the CCTV, people should always call 999.

Vicki Beadle, Operations Risk Advisor for Network Rail said: “I was astounded to see this reckless, irresponsible behaviour so close to the tracks at Cross Gates station. The railway is no place for games, and it certainly isn’t a playground.

“Seeing these young people put their lives at risk was a staggering reminder of our collective need to educate everybody about railway safety. I’d urge parents and carers to speak to their children about the devastating consequences of trespass, vandalism and antisocial behaviour.”

Over the past year, trespass, vandalism and antisocial behaviour at Cross Gates station has resulted in more than 300 minutes of train delay.

This can cause knock-on delays right across the network.