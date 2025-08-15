Shocking video shows the moment a gang of noisy balaclava-clad bikers popped wheelies and terrorised a residential street.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pub landlord Lee Cooper, 52, says young people have been popping wheelies and speeding without helmets on the road outside the Stag pub in Huddersfield, West Yorks., since he took over the pub four months ago.

Video footage taken from the beer garden by a ‘scared’ customer, who asked not to be named, shows the shocking moment dozens of youngsters went past on off-road bikes and quadbikes on Sunday afternoon (August 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fed-up publican Lee said: “None of them have any plates, most don’t have helmets – they’re phenomenally loud. It’s like a biker gang rolling through town. It’s horrific.

The video shows the moment dozens of youngsters went past on off-road bikes and quadbikes | SWNS

“It used to be two or three, but now it’s getting more. They’re dangerous, they’re pulling wheelies and they’re speeding up on a road which is old age pensioners, families, there’s a lot of traffic and side roads, cars pulling off.

“How somebody hasn’t been killed or seriously injured, I don’t know.

“For me, they should be prosecuted, every body that has a motor vehicle on the roads has to abide by the law.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee said the impact of the loud noise was affecting his customers.

He added: “It destroys any sort of relaxation you can have. We have capacity for 50-odd people on the front of the pub and to the side.

“It’s not ideal, because we’re on a main road, but it’s still nice to be able to sit out.

“But not when there’s things like that going on.”

Lee said that he ‘never’ sees the police – and he would like to see them do more to crack down on the behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I understand facilities are stretched, but this has been going on so it’s not like they’re not aware of it.

“They’ve had two or three months, it generally happens on a Saturday about a certain time, so why aren’t they there?

A gang of bikers speeding down the road in Huddersfield. | SWNS

“Wouldn’t that be proactive, working on information they’ve already got instead of just ignoring the local community.”

West Yorkshire Police’s Sergeant Caroline Loran said: “We and colleagues from the anti-social vehicle team are continuing to investigate following incidents of illegal and clearly dangerous riding in parts of Huddersfield on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to reassure residents that a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to identify and bring to justice persons involved in this activity such as thorough checks of CCTV, including that at nearby garages, and enquiries regarding the vehicles used themselves.

“Since its formation in 2024 the off road team has seized hundreds of bikes being used illegally and carried out hundreds of prosecutions.