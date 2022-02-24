Shocking video shows dangerous Halifax motorist driving down the wrong side of the road

The incident occurred on April 4 last year, when Hassan Mahmood, 19, was captured on dash-cam driving on the wrong side of the road.

After being made aware that the incident had been capture on dash-cam Mahmood, of Park Terrace, Halifax, contacted the police to report that his car and number plates had been cloned.

Following this incident, a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) was posted to the defendant.

The footage shows the motorist driving on the wrong side of the road

This was returned to Police with a letter stating that he knew nothing about the offence, that he had reported to police that his plates had been cloned and that he was therefore unable to provide details of the driver at the time of the offence.

Mahmood further stated that he could prove he was at home at the time as his car had a black box fitted.

Mahmood was later arrested, and following an investigation, a GPS jamming device was found at his home address.

This was used to block the GPS signal of the black box fitted to his vehicle by his insurance company.

Mahmood was charged with Dangerous Driving and Perverting the Course of Justice and pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court on February 15 2022.

Mahmood was given a 12-month sentenced suspended for 18 months and fined £156. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to take an extended test to receive his license back

Rachel Wainwright, of West Yorkshire Police’s Digital Submissions and Investigation Team said: “Mahmood continually tried to lie and insist that he was not the person responsible for driving dangerously, but his lies very quickly caught up with him.

“Mahmood’s actions not only put his own life at risk, but also that of other law-abiding road users and I hope he understands the seriousness of this. He tried to evade paying for his actions and had a total disregard for the law.

“I hope this serves as a deterrent to anyone who thinks they can evade Justice. West Yorkshire Police will not tolerate poor driving on our roads as well as attempts to avoid justice.”