Andrew Padgett, from the market town of Guisborough, will be sentenced next month after admitting a string of unfair trading offences at Teesside Magistrates Court last week.

Stockton Council brought the prosecution – and has now unveiled snaps of some of the substandard work carried out.

Pictures show a shattered drain, damage to French doors and a badly aligned patio door at one of the properties.

Another series of images also unveiled more substandard work including exposed cables, new skirting boards installed over old ones, dodgy electrical sockets surrounded by gaps, and badly aligned floor tiles.

A poorly installed roof light and low quality plastering was also visible from pictures gathered by the authority.

Padgett, of Redcar Road, Guisborough, pleaded guilty to seven charges levelled against him last week – including failing to properly fit an underfloor heating system on Barnes Wallis Way, Marske, and failing to complete building work at a home in Poplar Grove, Stockton.

The 44-year-old also admitted one charge of fraud relating to charging VAT when he wasn’t VAT registered in 2020.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction for the offences during a brief court hearing last Tuesday.

Padgett will be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on June 1.

Alex Metcalfe , Local Democracy Reporting Service