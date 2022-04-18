Shop worker suffers serious head injury after being attacked during Yorkshire post office robbery

A shop worker has been hospitalised during a robbery at a village post office in North Yorkshire.

By Grace Newton
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:32 pm

North Yorkshire Police have already released CCTV images of the suspect following the 5.30am attack on Easter Monday at the post office on Croft Road in Camblesforth, near Selby.

The employee, whose gender is not known, suffered a head injury and had to be treated in hospital.

Police said: "A robbery occurred at approximately at 5.35am this morning at Springfields Post Office on Croft Road at Camblesforth. During the incident a staff member was attacked causing them to sustain a head injury and a large quantity of cash was stolen. The victim required treatment in hospital.

CCTV of the robber

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images.

"Officers are also encouraging any members of the public who were in the area around the time that the incident occured to contact them if they have any information which could help the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for A/DS 31 Danielle Nugent or email [email protected]"

Please quote reference number 12220065205 when passing on information.