Shop worker suffers serious head injury after being attacked during Yorkshire post office robbery

North Yorkshire Police have already released CCTV images of the suspect following the 5.30am attack on Easter Monday at the post office on Croft Road in Camblesforth, near Selby.

The employee, whose gender is not known, suffered a head injury and had to be treated in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said: "A robbery occurred at approximately at 5.35am this morning at Springfields Post Office on Croft Road at Camblesforth. During the incident a staff member was attacked causing them to sustain a head injury and a large quantity of cash was stolen. The victim required treatment in hospital.

CCTV of the robber

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images.

"Officers are also encouraging any members of the public who were in the area around the time that the incident occured to contact them if they have any information which could help the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for A/DS 31 Danielle Nugent or email [email protected]"

CCTV of the robber