A prolific shoplifter who stole everything from air fryers to Pokemon cards from a range of stores in Yorkshire has been jailed.

Matthew Thomas Williams stole from shops across his hometown of Scarborough, including B&M, Boyes, Halfords, Budgens, Next and Dunelm.

The 33-year-old stole items worth more than £3,500 in just three months, including air fryers, pressure washers, light fittings, power tools, cooking pans, bedspreads and even Pokemon cards.

He was identified on CCTV by officers from North Yorkshire Police, and charged with 18 different thefts betwen January 21 and April 9.

He was also charged with assault, following an incident on April 4 when he was challenged by a member of staff.

He pleaded guilty at York Magistrates Court in April and was sentenced at York Crown Court on Wednesday, when he was jailed for 16 months.

PC Jessie Landers, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Williams had a shocking and blatant disregard for the effect of his actions on retailers in the local community.

"His persistent targeting of businesses in Scarborough didn't just have a financial impact, but also an emotional impact on the staff who were unable to stop him through fear of violence.