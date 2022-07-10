Shoreham Street in Sheffield has been closed by police as they investigate the circumstances.
South Yorkshire Police said it is "investigating a series of assaults" but said it is not thought that the incident is linked to terrorism.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.30am on Sunday morning (Jul 10) following reports that a number of people had been injured.
A statement from the force said: "A number of people have been injured. The vehicle believed to have been involved has since been located and recovered.
"An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident and in its very early stages. There is no suggestion at this time that there is wider risk to the public nor is the incident believed to be linked to terrorism.
"Shoreham Street will likely remain closed for some time to allow officers to carry out their enquiries."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 171 of July 10. Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to email it to [email protected].pnn.police.uk quoting the same incident number in the subject line.