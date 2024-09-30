The Yorkshire Post's Silent Crime campaign is highlighting the huge number of crimes that go unreported and unpunished every day. This week we focus on work being done in the East Riding to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Youth projects including initiatives to tackle anti-social behaviour continue to be a high priority of Humberside police and crime commissioner Jonathan Evison.

In the first three years of his term, Mr Evison secured £24m in external funding, which has gone towards over 200 projects, 65 of which were youth initiatives.

In Bridlington there's been "diversionary" projects like "Rewilding Youth" which has used nature-based activities on the West Hill estate; in Goole, working with small groups on eight-week courses that include boxing, fitness and cooking, and in Hornsea sports programmes and youth outreach.

In Hull, the Outkast Panda Crew which started out as a car club in 2017 uses cars seized by police from criminals to teach youngsters vehicle maintenance - things like servicing, brakes, suspension and steering.

Recently appointed deputy police and crime commissioner Leo Hammond is at 26 also the youngest councillor on East Riding Council. The youth group in his local town, Market Weighton, takes youngsters out on activities - bowling and movie nights.

He's also been working with the town council on a project using money raised from legal agreements with developers to fund a new skate park, outdoor gym and BMX track.

He says youth activities work - pointing to putting on night-time football in Beverley and other activities, which has been credited with a drop in anti social behaviour in the town. "It's about getting community buy in and young people themselves. No kid is particularly a bad kid, they just want something to do. We need to make sure we have tailored services to meet needs in the East Riding. What might appeal to kids in Beverley might not appeal to kids in Goole or Bridlington."

According to the Humberside Police and Crime Survey (HPCS), just over 50 per cent of those surveyed felt crime and anti social behaviour in their neighbourhood was "worse or much worse" compared to five years ago.

However data gathered by East Riding Council shows anti social behaviour has fallen over the last three years, says Coun Hammond.

"I think we do have an issue with anti social behaviour (in Market Weighton) but since the youth group became active in 2021, we've seen a drop. More recently we've had issues with benches being smashed up in the parks which is a real shame.

"We do suffer in Market Weighton from a lot of under reporting. I'm told things by residents as a councillor and you look at the police monthly reports that ward councillors get and there's been something like one report. That's very low.

"If people are suffering from anti social behaviour they need to report it and they can do quite easily on the East Riding's website.

"If they are not formally reported the police and council can't take action. If people want it fixing they need to report it - it's like potholes."

He's keen to point out only a third of anti social behaviour on average is committed by young people and says they shouldn't be stigmatised. East Riding Council uses "Fairway" letters to inform parents that their child has been involved in ASB, which he says have proved effective.

"In something like 80 or 90 per cent of cases they are dealt with by a latter being sent. Extreme cases are definitely a minority."

Last year, 50 per cent of those surveyed by the HPCS replied no to the question “Are there enough positive activities for young people?"

This autumn East Riding Council is launching a new service which will go to areas where there's not enough for young people todo.

"We have just done a survey to find out whether there are any areas in the East Riding that don't have a youth offer," says Coun Hammond.