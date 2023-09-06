Simon Murch: Yorkshire teacher sacked from NEU union post after admitting Stoke rape charge
Sheffield schoolteacher Simon Murch has been expelled from his teaching union job after admitting the rape of a child in Stoke.
During a court hearing on September 4, Murch, aged 54, from Sheffield, admitted the rape of a child under 13, and is due to be sentenced for the offence in November.
He was the National Education Union's Sheffield joint secretary.
In a statement, the National Education Union said: "As soon as the union was made aware of the very serious charges in July, the national officers of the NEU suspended the individual from membership and all elected positions.
"On hearing that they had pleaded guilty to the charges they have been expelled from membership of the National Education Union with immediate effect in line with the Union’s rules.”
The 54-year-old was a teacher at Sheffield’s Monteney Primary School, Parson Cross. The trust which runs the school, the Steel City Schools Partnership, has stressed the case did not involve any of its pupils, past or present.