A teacher from Yorkshire has been expelled from his post with the National Education Union (NEU) after admitting the rape of a child in Stoke.

Sheffield schoolteacher Simon Murch has been expelled from his teaching union job after admitting the rape of a child in Stoke.

During a court hearing on September 4, Murch, aged 54, from Sheffield, admitted the rape of a child under 13, and is due to be sentenced for the offence in November.

He was the National Education Union's Sheffield joint secretary.

Sheffield teacher Simon Murch admitted rape at Stoke Crown Court, pictured. He has now been expelled from his union post. Picture: Google streetview

In a statement, the National Education Union said: "As soon as the union was made aware of the very serious charges in July, the national officers of the NEU suspended the individual from membership and all elected positions.

"On hearing that they had pleaded guilty to the charges they have been expelled from membership of the National Education Union with immediate effect in line with the Union’s rules.”